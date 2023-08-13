2 Nigerian men extradited to Michigan to face charges in sextortion ring that targeted teen who died

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Federal officials provided an update on the international sextortion ring that targeted a Michigan teenager who died by suicide.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Acting Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI in Michigan Devin Kowalski held a press conference on the international sextortion ring that targeted 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette.

According to the FBI, sextortion, or sexual extortion, is extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal sensitive material. In this case, three men from Nigeria are facing charges in the death of DeMay.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, were extradited from Nigeria and are expected in federal court on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The men are being transferred to Newyago County, Michigan, where they will be turned over to the control of the U.S. Marshall.

Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, has also been charged in this case. Extradition proceedings for Robert are underway and federal officials are optimistic that he will be extradited as well.

Three additional Nigerians are facing charges in Nigeria and are moving through the criminal justice system there, according to officials.

The live stream has concluded. A recording of the press conference is available below:

Three men from Nigeria are accused of posing as teenage girls online to convince boys to send them naked pictures.

Prosecutors said after the men received intimate photos, they would extort the victim for money. In the case of Jordan DeMay, they threatened to send his nude photo to all of his social media followers, family members, and friends.

DeMay, 17, was found dead on March 25, 2022. He was a student at Marquette Senior High School.

His death sparked an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. The FBI traced the case to Nigeria, where they met with Nigerian law enforcement officials.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, a law enforcement agency in Nigeria.

Samuel Ogoshi is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

Samson Ogoshi is charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

Robert is charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

