Young man still unidentified 16 years after body found in Detroit River

The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – The decomposing body of a young man was discovered floating in the Detroit River 16 years ago and he still has not been identified.

The young man is believed to be between the ages of 16 to 25 years old. He was found floating in the Detroit River on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit.

It is believed he had been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found. One or both of his hands were not recovered. The state of decomposition made his face almost completely skeletal, according to authorities.

A forensic anthropologist determined he was Black, or possibly multiracial. He is believed to be between 16 to 25 years old and was around 5′ to 5′2′' tall. His hair and eye color could not be determined.

His body was found with two pairs of sweatpants. One was yellow and the second was green. The yellow sweatpants were a Steve and Barry’s brand size M.

The green sweatpants were Joe Boxer brand size Z. He was also found wearing a white undershirt underneath a red, gray, and blue knit sweater that was Robert Bruce brand.

He was also found wearing socks with blue canvas Deck shoes, size 10.

Details Unidentified Date Found Aug. 14, 2007 Location Found Detroit Estimated Age 16 - 25 Sex Male Race Black or multiracial Estimated Height 5′ to 5′2′' Estimated Weight 150 - 152 lbs

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.