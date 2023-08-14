Macomb County woman stops for lunch, wins $100,000 while playing Club Keno

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County woman won $100,000 when she decided to stop somewhere for lunch and play Club Keno while waiting for her food.

Angela Antico, 44, bought her winning ticket at Amore’s on Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township. She matched eight of the 20 numbers from draw No. 2229315 on July 29, and thanks to the KICKER, her prize was multiplied to $100,000.

“We were on our way home from work and stopped at Amore’s for lunch,” Antico said. “We only eat at places that have Club Keno, because it’s fun to watch the drawings while we wait for our food. Amore’s is one of our favorite places.

“We watched the drawing, and it was hard to believe what we were seeing. We started yelling, and soon everyone in the place knew we’d won. We cashed out and took the ticket home and scanned it with the lottery app. Seeing the confetti on the screen and the $100,000 prize amount was amazing.”

Antico and her husband, Paul, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim their winnings. She said she plans to pay bills and make some home improvements.

“Winning still hasn’t sunk in yet and probably won’t until I’ve got the money in the bank,” Antico said.