‘I heard yelling outside’: Off-duty police officer saves life of choking 3-year-old in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – An off-duty police officer is getting praise for jumping into action to save the life of a 3-year-old choking in Dearborn.

Off duty, Melvindale police officer Mohamed Hacham says he can still recall the moments he saved a kid’s life just a few doors down from his Dearborn home.

“Whole time, I’m just telling the little boy, come on, let’s wake up,” said Hacham. “Wake up, you got this, and he woke up he started coughing up rice and little things of chicken. My whole goal was this kid’s not dying in my arms.”

But let’s rewind to what led to him being in place to save the life. Hacham says he decided to stay home instead of going out and replacing the antenna on his scanner when he suddenly heard yelling.

“I heard yelling outside,” Hacham said. “I thought it was kids because it’s a street full of kids. Then over the radio, I heard Kendal, and I heard 3-year-old and reroute to East Dearborn.”

After putting two and two together, he realized the emergency on the scanners was just a few doors down.

“I just bolted out the door,” Hacham said. “This was on my street. His eyes, when I seen them, were rolled back. That’s when I say, that’s the worst experience somebody can experience and look at.”

He’s just happy the little boy is still alive.

“Couple of back blows to the back, flip the baby over, that’s all it takes,” Hacham said.

But he’s hoping that others can learn the simple steps that can mean the difference between life and death for a baby.

“Type in baby choking first aid, and it’ll show you right there, and it’s less than two minutes,” Hacham said.

His neighbor Mohammad Zughayar who saw it all, couldn’t be more thankful.

“If it wasn’t for Mo on this, I don’t know what could have happened because if he didn’t know what he was doing or if he wasn’t the one helping, then I don’t want to say it, but the child wouldn’t be with us anymore,” said Zughayar

“That kid’s life, anybody could have saved it, but luckily I was there,” Hacham said.

Hacham is definitely needed in the neighborhood. In just the last few weeks, he saved a kid that was tied to a fence and then saved a baby locked inside a hot car. So, it’s clear to see that heroes do exist among us.