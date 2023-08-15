Man charged with shooting brother multiple times at family reunion in Eastpointe

A man was charged with shooting his brother while attending their family reunion in Eastpointe.

Officials say, Kevin Deon Jones, 48, shot his brother multiple times in the chest after a confrontation at Kennedy Park.

Jones was charged with assault with intent to murder (Life felony), felon in possession of a firearm (Five-year felony), felon in possession of ammunition (Five-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (Five-year felony), three counts of felony firearm second offense (Five-year mandatory felony on each count).

The 48-year-old man was charged in Eastpointe District Court and received one million dollar bond cash/surety only upon release is to have no contact with the victim or his family, no firearms, no illegal drugs, and is not allowed to leave the state.

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 29) at 8 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Friday (Sept. 15) at 8 a.m.

“These serious charges serve as a stark reminder that even at family gatherings, gun violence can forever alter lives,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.