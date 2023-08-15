Police find 4 kilos of meth inside man’s luggage at Greyhound Bus Station in Detroit

DETROIT – Police found more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine inside a man’s luggage at the Greyhound Bus Station in Detroit after he lied to them about his identity, officials said.

Michigan State Police detectives said they were at the station around 6:50 a.m. Aug. 8 as the 7 a.m. bus was preparing to load.

Officials said they saw Antonio Frank Bufkin, 39 or 40, standing in line. When he made eye contact with detectives, he got out of line and sat in the lobby, according to authorities.

Detectives spoke to Bufkin and asked if he had any identification. He said no and told them his name was “Antonio Brown,” officials said. He also provided a fake birthday and address, according to a criminal complaint.

When they couldn’t find any records of “Antonio Brown” at the address Bufkin provided, detectives confronted him, they said. He gave them his real identity and admitted he might have a traffic warrant, the criminal complaint says.

Detectives detained Bufkin and found a wallet in his pocket that confirmed his identity. He was led to the freight area for further investigation.

A police K-9 alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics while sniffing Bufkin’s luggage, so authorities got a warrant to search the bags, according to court records.

Inside Bufkin’s backpack, detectives said they found several Ziploc bags of a white, chunky substance. The substance is believed to have been about 4,071 grams of methamphetamine, the criminal complaint says.

Bufkin was brought to the MSP substation, and the suspected meth was taken to a lab for analysis.

The criminal complaint concludes there’s probable cause that Bufkin possessed methamphetamine with intent to distribute.