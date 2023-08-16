Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit’s east side

An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Aug. 16) at 11 a.m. when the Amazon driver was making a delivery on Nottingham Road and I-94.

Officials said a man driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled up alongside the van while another man jumped into the vehicle.

Police said while inside, one of the men pointed a gun at the driver, who tried to re-enter the delivery van.

Officials said the Chrovelet Trailblazer and the Amazon delivery van then drove off to the area of Alter Road and Outer Drive, where the suspects stole several packages from the vehicle and put them into the Trailblazer before fleeing.

The delivery van and more than 20 packages have been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.