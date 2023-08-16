Detroit police release video of suspects in shooting that injured officer

Detroit police released footage of suspects in a shooting that injured a Detroit police officer.

DETROIT – Police released a video of three people suspected in a shooting that injured a Detroit police officer.

The shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, in the area of Whitehill Street and Morang Avenue, according to police.

Police said the officer was responding to a Shot Spotter call when they found the three people had broken into an illegal marijuana operation. According to police, when officers approached the scene a suspect fired at them. An officer was shot in the leg.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting. They believe the suspects live in the area.

Here is how police described the suspects:

Suspect 1: A man in his late teens to early 20s, 5′7-5′9, slim build, dark hair, wearing orange sweatshirt with writing on the front, and dark-colored pants.

Suspect 2: Male, late teens – early 20s, 5′7-5′9, slim build, dark hair, wearing a black ‘Adidas’ jacket, and dark-colored pants.

Suspect 3: Male, late teens - early 20s, 5′7-5′9, slim build, dark hair, wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun.

Police said the injured officer is in active recovery.

Police are offering a 1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted online. The case number must be included in the tip: 23008110025.