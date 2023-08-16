Mother killed in head-on Macomb County crash that hurt 8-year-old daughter, another woman

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One woman was killed and another woman and a child were critically injured Tuesday in a head-on collision between two SUVs in Macomb County.

At about 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban and the driver of a Lincoln Nautilus collided head-on on Groesbeck Highway near North Avenue in Clinton Township. According to police, the 51-year-old woman driving the Suburban was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway when she “had to make an evasive maneuver” and crossed into oncoming traffic, where the 50-year-old driver of the Nautilus was traveling northbound.

First responders had to extricate the 51-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who was riding in the vehicle, from the Suburban. The 50-year-old woman in the Nautilus also had to be extricated, officials said. All three were taken to the hospital.

The 51-year-old mother, a Macomb Township resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her daughter was transferred to a children’s hospital, where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old woman, also a Macomb Township resident, was also in critical condition Tuesday night.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs to be factors in the fatal crash. The vehicles did initially catch fire due to the crash, but a motorist who stopped to help was able to extinguish the flames, officials said.

Anyone who might have seen the crash or has any information is asked to contact the police traffic office at 586-493-7935, or their front desk at 586-493-7802.