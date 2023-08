A crane fell over onto Franklin Middle School on Annapolis Street in Wayne on Aug. 17, 2023.

WAYNE, Mich. – A crane fell over on top of a school building Thursday morning in Wayne.

The crane collapsed late Thursday morning, Aug. 17, at Franklin Middle School on Annapolis Street.

Aerial video shows one side of the crane lifted off the ground, causing the boom to slam into the corner of the roof, causing some damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crane to tip over. No additional information has been revealed.

You can see two videos from the scene below.