Here’s the map for the St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale involving 800+ houses

Screenshot from Google Maps showing houses involved in the citywide garage sale in St. Clair Shores in 2023.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A citywide garage sale is planned in St. Clair Shores and 820 houses are expected to participate.

The St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Cool City Committee organized the citywide garage sale and the committee hopes to make this an annual event.

The committee is encouraging shoppers to plan their route ahead of time, bring cash, and be kind.

More information about the event will be shared on the Cool City Committee’s Facebook page.

View the interactive Google map below