WIXOM, Mich. – Wixom police have arrested a man who was involved in the armed robbery of a Chase Bank in Wixom.

The robbery occurred Wednesday (Aug. 16) at 2:08 p.m. in the 29750 block of Wixom Road.

Officials said when they arrived at the bank, they received a description of the suspect, who they found and arrested a short time later while he was walking on West Road.