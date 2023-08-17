Swimming advisory issued for 5 St. Clair County beaches for elevated E. coli levels

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A swimming advisory has been issued for five beaches in St. Clair County due to elevated levels of E. coli.

The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) issued the swimming advisory on Thursday, Aug. 17. They have identified elevated E. coli levels at Keewadhin, Lakeside, Holland Road, Lighthouse, Marine City beaches.

Water samples will be collected at the five beaches until E. coli test results are within an acceptable water quality range as per the state of Michigan. For the water to be considered safe for swimming, the water sample results must be below 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters.

The advisories are related to the heavy storms the area received on Aug. 15, which resulted in impaired water quality.

The SCCHD Environmental Health Division conducts water quality monitoring at eight public beaches in St. Clair County for the presence of E. coli bacteria from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Swimming advisories are posted to the Michigan BeachGuard website. More information can be found at the SCCHD’s website, or by calling their Environmental Health Division at 810-987-5306.

What is E. coli?

E. coli bacteria are found in the digestive systems of warm-blooded animals, including humans. Most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some can make you sick. The strains that make people sick create toxins called Shiga toxin.

There are many ways bacteria and other pathogens can get to surface water. According to the SCCHD, some of those sources include septic systems, stormwater runoff, wildlife, and agriculture runoff.

It is also possible for E. coli levels to become elevated after a storm or strong winds because the bacteria are carried in storm runoff and stirred up by waves, according to SCCHD. If the water appears cloudy or turbid, you should not swim that day.

---> Here are the symptoms of an E. Coli infection

What are the symptoms of E. coli-related illness?

Symptoms vary from person to person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Some people have a fever, which is usually not very high. Most people feel better within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Symptoms usually appear three to four days after the exposure but may appear in just one day or as long as 10 days. Young children and older adults may be more likely to experience severe illness.

Around 5% to 10% of people diagnosed with an infection develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, which appears seven days after symptoms begin, often when diarrhea is improving. Symptoms include decreased frequency of urination, feeling very tired and losing color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.

If you have symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately. Your doctor should contact their local health department to report suspected or confirmed cases to the state.