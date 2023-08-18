68º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite summertime MIPics submitted by you this week

WDIV Insiders share captured moments

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: WDIV Insider, Insider, MIPics
MIPics submission by WDIV Insider Jamielyn68. (WDIV)

It’s Friday, and that means it’s MIPics day!

It’s been quite a week of good ol’ Michigan weather and summertime events -- which many of you captured on camera and shared using MIPics! Let’s take a little break from the serious and enjoy the beauty shared by our Insiders.

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

Jamielyn68

Gunner enjoying these breathtaking sunset clouds

0
Detroit
Susan S.

Skies in Gregory

0
Detroit
Renna

Armada Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Champion.

0
Armada
Clarkston Kevin

Noticed a video of a peacock yesterday up north. Well, we have our own resident here in Clarkston. His name is Louis and he’s been a transient resident here in our neighborhood for over a decade.

0
Detroit
deblock1376

Pink!

0
Detroit
wildflower789

Northpointe Shores Campground, New Baltimore, Mi “Gorgeous Glamping”

0
New Baltimore
Denette

It’s fresh corn on the cob season and Nelson is loving it 🥰 🦨🌽

1
Detroit
turmatt

From last night's thunderstorms!

0
Clinton Township
0I892Much

The Bees love our Allium Flowers.

0
Detroit
wildflower789

Anchor Bay Mi-first week of August23 perfect kite flying weather

0
Clay Township

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter