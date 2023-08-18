🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite summertime MIPics submitted by you this week

It’s Friday, and that means it’s MIPics day!

It’s been quite a week of good ol’ Michigan weather and summertime events -- which many of you captured on camera and shared using MIPics! Let’s take a little break from the serious and enjoy the beauty shared by our Insiders.

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

Clarkston Kevin Noticed a video of a peacock yesterday up north. Well, we have our own resident here in Clarkston. His name is Louis and he’s been a transient resident here in our neighborhood for over a decade. 1 day ago 0 Detroit

Denette It’s fresh corn on the cob season and Nelson is loving it 🥰 🦨🌽 Aug 14, 2023 0 Detroit

wildflower789 Anchor Bay Mi-first week of August23 perfect kite flying weather Aug 11, 2023 0 Clay Township

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?