Woodward Dream Cruise weekend off to roaring start as fans celebrate early

FERNDALE, Mich. – While the Woodward Dream Cruise officially starts Saturday, that didn’t keep folks from getting out on Woodward early.

Traffic started picking up, but then you had all the foot traffic on 9 Mile Road, where the road was blocked off.

People had been out there as early as 7:30 a.m. to set up and secure a spot.

Between the food trucks, the classic or custom cars, or just the memories, everyone was there for a good time.

“I love it as it’s the best weekend of the year,” said one man.

It’s what brings you outside during a shift at work and compels you to make a long road trip.

“We drove from Georgia to come here,” said a couple.

Or what gets you up early to watch traffic.

“We’ve been out here since 8′oclock this morning, and we’re spending the whole day out here and then come back tomorrow,” said Barb.

One look at a car, and the memories rush back.

“Oh, it’s cars I grew up with 55s, 56s, and 57s,” said a man. “They used to come out all the time.”

What started as a small fundraiser for a Ferndale soccer field in 1995 has become one of the world’s biggest cruises which stretches across several communities in Oakland County.

But the size isn’t what makes the experience one of a kind.

“Everybody loves their cars here,” said another man. “That’s the biggest difference; there’s so many to choose from. If you like Cameros or pick up trucks, they’re all here.”

You don’t have to be an expert, either.

“We gather for not only the cars but the fellowship,” said a woman.

“To mingle with the people, everybody’s friendly, get along, different places to get food, and souvenirs too,” said a man.

Just sit back and enjoy, even if you’re a day early.

“Everybody can’t wait to get out here Friday it’s on,” said a man.

Read: Watch out for this Woodward Dream Cruise scam