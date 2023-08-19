Eastern Market CEO injured, wife killed after being hit by car in Detroit

DETROIT – Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody was injured and his wife Vivian was killed when they were struck by a car while walking to dinner in Detroit.

According to a press release, Dan Carmody and his wife Vivian Carmody were walking to dinner in the area of St. Aubin and Lafayette streets when they were struck by a car on Friday, Aug. 18, night.

The couple was transported to an area hospital. Dan Carmody is being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. Vivian Carmody was pronounced dead.

Detroit police have the driver in custody and an investigation is underway, according to a press release from the Eastern Market Partnership. The couple’s six daughters have been notified and one is on her way to Detroit. Dan Carmody is expected to undergo surgery on his ankle on Saturday.

Eastern Market president Katy Trudeau will act as CEO while Dan Carmody recovers.

“The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time,” Trudeau said. “Condolences and well wishes may be directed to Eastern Market Partnership admin@easternmarket.org.”