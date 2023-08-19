55º
St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale with 800+ sellers begins Saturday: Here’s the map

Cool City Committee hopes to make it an annual event

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Screenshot from Google Maps showing houses involved in the citywide garage sale in St. Clair Shores in 2023. (Google Maps)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A citywide garage sale will take place this weekend in St. Clair Shores, and 820 houses are expected to participate.

The St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Cool City Committee organized the citywide garage sale and the committee hopes to make this an annual event.

The committee is encouraging shoppers to plan their route ahead of time, bring cash, and be kind.

More information about the event will be shared on the Cool City Committee’s Facebook page.

View the interactive Google map below

