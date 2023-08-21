Amber Alert: Twin infants taken from Livonia by ‘two females’

LIVONIA, Mich. – An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning after two infants were taken out of Livonia by “two females.”

At 5:54 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, an Amber Alert notification was issued in Southeast Michigan. According to the alert, infant twins were taken out of Livonia by two “females” of unknown age.

Authorities believe the suspects are driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police told Local 4 that no other information can be provided at this time. The ages of the suspects and their relation to the children are unclear. No identifying information has been provided about the children. The exact location the children were taken from is also unknown.

Livonia police told Local 4 that they’re working to sort out the situation, and aren’t entirely sure what’s happening or what kind of danger the twins are in. A license plate number has not yet been provided for the Jeep in question.

Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as the story develops.