Coast Guard estimates 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Lake Michigan from motor vessel

The Coast Guard estimates about 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled into Lake Michigan by a motor vessel earlier this month.

The spill was reported around 2:50 p.m. Aug. 2, about 1.5 nautical miles northwest of where the Manistee River enters the lake. Officials said a red slick about 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide was seen projecting to the northeast from the vessel Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank, which meant the maximum spill potential was 45,174 gallons, according to officials.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Coast Guard officially released an estimation that the spill was about 1,500 gallons.

Residents were asked to stay away from the affected areas shortly after the spill, but there have been no reports of impact to the shoreline or marine wildlife, the Coast Guard reports.

Diesel fuel spreads across the top of water and weathers from sun, wind, and wave action. Officials believe it has all dissipated and evaporated.