Police: Macomb County man fatally hit by 3 cars while crossing Hall Road amid green light

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed Saturday after he “disregarded” a “don’t walk” crosswalk sign and was struck by three vehicles on Hall Road in Clinton Township, police report.

At around 11:06 p.m. on Aug. 19, a 57-year-old man was crossing eastbound Hall Road near Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township when he was struck by three vehicles. Police say the man, identified as Alan Graves of New Baltimore, had “disregarded” the crosswalk sign that had a “don’t walk” signal, and walked across the road while drivers still had a green light.

When he made it to the left lane, Graves was “clipped” by a side view mirror and knocked down, Clinton Township police said. The man was then run over by two more vehicles.

Graves was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

All vehicles involved reportedly stopped at the scene and were cooperative with the police investigation. Police said all three drivers were clear of any alcohol or drugs. Excessive speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police said several witnesses reported that Hall Road had a green light “for several seconds” before the crash. Witnesses had also reportedly tried to stop traffic after Graves was knocked down the first time, but they were unsuccessful.

Authorities are awaiting a toxicology report for Graves. No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone who might’ve seen the crash is asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.