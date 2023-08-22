$2.5K reward offered for information in fatal double-shooting on Detroit’s west side

A reward is being offered for information in the death of two men in early June on Detroit’s west side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the bodies of Timothy Hobson and Larry Rencher were found by Hobson’s son in a home located near the intersection of Chapel and Halley streets on June 4. Timothy Hobson had reportedly been beaten, stabbed, strangled and shot four times and Rencher was shot.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tips can be made anonymously.