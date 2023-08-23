78º
Detroit father charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old stepson

Armani Robinson, 26, charged with involuntary manslaughter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Armani Robinson, 26, of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old stepson. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Armani Robinson, 26, of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old stepson.

The incident occurred Saturday (Aug. 19) at 10:30 p.m. in the 15720 block of Ward Street.

Officials say the 8-year-old found an unsecured handgun in the home before shooting himself in the head.

Robinson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

The 26-year-old was charged in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

Robinson was ordered to have no weapons and no contact with children under 18.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 1:45 p.m.

