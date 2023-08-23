Detroit father charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old stepson

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Armani Robinson, 26, of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old stepson.
The incident occurred Saturday (Aug. 19) at 10:30 p.m. in the 15720 block of Ward Street.
Officials say the 8-year-old found an unsecured handgun in the home before shooting himself in the head.
Robinson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, and tampering with evidence.
The 26-year-old was charged in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.
Robinson was ordered to have no weapons and no contact with children under 18.
A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 1:45 p.m.