Detroit street gang ‘Purple Heart Vets’ indicted on RICO charges

Members of a violent Detroit gang were indicted on various federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, trafficking controlled substances, firearm charges, and unemployment insurance fraud.

DETROIT – Members of a violent Detroit gang were indicted on various federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, trafficking controlled substances, firearm charges, and unemployment insurance fraud.

Members the Purple Heart Vets gang that were indicted include:

Devin King, 24, of Detroit

Trevon Mathis, 23, of Detroit

Jordan Gilmore, 24, of Novi

Devon Hill, 25, of Taylor

Vincent McKinney, 24, of Detroit

Malik Thomas, 24, of Detroit

Court documents indicate that the Purple Heart Vets gang allegedly promoted themselves as soldiers in battle, engaging in violence on the streets of Detroit; the leaders rewarded gang members who engaged in acts of violence with Purple Hearts.

Court documents said they obtained guns and coordinated attacks on their rivals, leading to multiple shootings in and around Detroit, resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

Officials say a minor was once caught in the crossfire during an attack on a rival gang member.

The gang also sold controlled substances and engaged in significant unemployment insurance fraud to raise money to further their criminal activities.

“This indictment is another example of our office’s commitment to addressing violent crime in the city of Detroit,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “We believe that by removing the individuals who are the primary drivers of violent crime, we can provide our neighborhoods with the peace we should all expect and deserve.”

“Serious crimes have serious consequences,” said Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Gang members using the streets of Detroit as a battlefield to settle scores can expect to be shut down by law enforcement. It should be common knowledge throughout Metro Detroit. If you pack an illegal firearm, you should pack your bags for prison. Everyone deserves to live in a community without the threat of senseless gun violence.”

“An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of fraud involving unemployment insurance programs,” said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-inCharge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. “This is particularly true when an allegation involves racketeering and violent crimes in our communities. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and state workforce agencies to aggressively investigate these type of allegations.”