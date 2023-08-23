78º
Grosse Pointe school board to consider ‘student discipline matter’ at special meeting

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Grosse Pointe school board is having a special meeting in Grosse Pointe Woods on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – The Grosse Pointe school board is having a special meeting in Grosse Pointe Woods on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The meeting will occur at Barnes School, and the only comment period will be at the beginning of the meeting before going into a closed session.

The board intends to promptly go into a closed session to consider a student discipline matter and discuss written communications from legal counsel.

The open session will return from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and they will only vote on the matters discussed in the closed session.

There will be no public comment period at the end of the meeting.

