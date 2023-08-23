Michigan State Police arrest hit-and-run driver who killed 14-year-old boy from Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Michigan State Police has arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed a 14-year-old boy from Warren.

Troopers said they located the vehicle that was involved in the incident Tuesday (Aug. 22).

Officials say that the 14-year-old boy was fatally struck by the driver early Friday (Aug. 18) around 4:25 a.m. at the border of Warren and Roseville, hours after he was reportedly missing.

The driver hit the 14-year-old on the Groesbeck Highway entrance ramp to eastbound I-696 before fleeing the scene.

“This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect,” said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. “We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure.”