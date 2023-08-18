Warren boy, 14, killed in hit-and-run hours after he was reported missing

WARREN, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car early Friday morning in Warren just hours after being reported missing, police report.

Michigan State Police say that around 4:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, the 14-year-old boy was hit by a car on the Groesbeck Highway entrance ramp to eastbound I-696. The driver fled the scene, and their identity is unknown at this time.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Officials say the child was reported missing a few hours before he was hit and killed.

No other details have been provided at this time. Police said drivers should expect delays in the area Friday as they continue to investigate. View our real-time traffic map here.