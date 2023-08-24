Detroit pair aims to elevate diverse up-and-coming designers with new luxury handbag line

The budding entrepreneur said she saw a need for colorful quality purses and decided to create their own.

Former NBA player Carlos Rogers and his business partner Terri Lowe recently launched a luxury handbag line called Her Bags by C & T.

The inspiration for the colorful bags came from Lowe’s former sorority, but the two aren’t limiting their reach to HBCUs because they said there’s a growing interest in Black-owned luxury handbags.

“We decided to start with something near and dear to my heart, pink and green bags, which are the colors of my sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.,” Lowe said.

“We don’t want to see 1,000 women with the same bag. We pride ourselves on doing limited edition luxury handbags that are only available when they are available,” Lowe said. “When they’re sold out, you won’t see that bag again.”

August is National Black Business Month and Rogers said the new venture helps elevate diverse up-and-coming designers.

The business partners grew close after Lowe’s brother Tony died in 2021.

“Our brother is our common denominator,” Rogers said. “He passed and we were going through a lot of hardships, and God told me to include her.”

“When he came to me about the bags, it was a natural fit,” Lowe said. “I trust him, he’s family.”

The pair have created 30 limited edition designs and will release a handful at a time.

“A lot of people don’t understand what creation is,” Rogers said. “It’s incredible to have something in your dreams come to life.”

The pair will showcase their “Pink and Green” handbags at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Back 2 the Block Party. It will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 27 at 1525 Howard Street.