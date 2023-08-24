Military-themed entertainment center in Clinton Township expected to open Veterans Day

President and CEO Bert Copple, who is a veteran himself, said the goal is to honor veterans and active-duty military members.

The Clinton Township Planning Commission is set to vote Thursday, Aug. 24, on special land use for a military-themed indoor entertainment center.

Canteen Golf & Billiards is currently under construction at the Imperial Plaza, near the intersection of Canal and Garfield roads. Once completed, it will feature 12 TrackMan Golf Simulators and augmented reality billiards from IQ Reality. It will be the second location in the country to have the technology.

It will also feature an all-you-can-eat buffet with hot dogs, pizza and other snacks for customers.

President and CEO Bert Copple, who is a veteran himself, said the goal is to honor veterans and active-duty military members.

Anyone will be able to submit pictures of veterans or active military for a mural through the official Canteen Golf & Billiards website.

It is expected to open on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.