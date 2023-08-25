Flooding from severe weather closes both directions of I-75 at I-696 in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Flooding from Thursday night’s severe weather has closed both directions of I-75 at I-696 in Oakland County.

Severe thunderstorms occurred early Thursday (Aug. 24) morning before they subsided around 11:15 p.m. across Southeast Michigan.

The current length of water is under a mile long, officials said.

