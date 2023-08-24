Whitmer activates Michigan emergency operations center in response to flooding: What that means

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state’s emergency operations center to respond to flooding in Southeast Michigan.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) SEOC is the Emergency Operations Center for the State of Michigan located in Lansing. The SEOC coordinates the response and recovery efforts of state agencies and local governments. Whitmer said it was activated at 5 p.m.

Heavy rain caused major flooding across several Metro Detroit communities on Wednesday and Thursday, with more storms expected into early Friday morning.

“Activating the State Emergency Operations Center ensures we can support communities in Southeast Michigan as they respond to the impacts of flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will get first responders and emergency crews on the ground the resources they need to keep people safe. Safety is our top priority, and we will get through this together.”

SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials as well as private sector partners to ensure any resource needs are met.

