Man found guilty of shooting, killing victim during drug deal at Warren gas station

Joshua Carter, 24, from Detroit, participated in a drug deal with the victim, which resulted in him shooting the victim twice in the head at a gas station in Warren.

A Macomb County jury has convicted Joshua Carter, 24, of murder after a seven-day trial.

The 24-year-old man from Detroit participated in a drug deal with the victim, which resulted in him shooting the victim twice in the head at a gas station in Warren.

Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder (life felony), felony murder in the first-degree (life felony), and two counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

“The defendant callously disregarded human life, turning a drug deal into a deadly shooting,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Today’s guilty verdict stands as a reminder that our society will not tolerate such ruthless acts of violence and that justice will prevail.”

The 24-year-old will be sentenced on Thursday (Sept. 26) at 9 a.m.