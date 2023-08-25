National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in South Rockwood

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in South Rockwood, southwest of Flat Rock.

The tornado had winds that reached up to 105 mph. It tracked east, where caused damage to trees and homes. It crossed over the Lake Erie Metropark Golf Course, where it caused damage before ending at the Detroit River, where it dissipated.

Officials said the weak tornado touched down on Carleton Rockwood Road, one mile east of Telegraph Road. It tracked east across Armstrong Road, where it took multiple branches and trees down. Shingles were also taken from homes.

After crossing I-75, it took more branches down, one of which fell on a house. Officials said a home’s roof was partially ripped off and a garage door was also damaged.

