National Weather Service confirms 4 Michigan tornadoes

A tree is uprooted outside a home on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Canton Township, Mich. A strong storm powered by winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in Michigan during Thursday night’s storms.

Storms moved across Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, and caused significant damage. The storms brought down trees, power lines, and caused multiple road closures.

At least five people were killed as a result of the severe storms.

EF-1 tornado in Livingston County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado entered Livingston County on Thursday night.

The tornado had winds that reached up to 90 mph and entered Livingston County near West Branch Red Cedar River. The tornado tracked east-northeast to I-96.

EF-0 tornado in Canton Township

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton Township Thursday night.

The tornado produced 80 mph winds and touched down just north of the Pheasant Run Golf Club. The tornado tracked southeast and crossed numerous roads. It dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge.

The tornado touched down at 10:19 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and ended at 10:21 p.m. The tornado is estimated to have a path of 1.7 miles and a maximum width of 200 yards.

EF-1 tornado in Belleville

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Belleville.

The tornado had winds that reached up to 90 mph. It tracked southeast, uprooting trees and peeling siding off homes. The tornado dissipated after a 3-mile path.

EF-1 tornado in Kent County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Kent County.

The tornado had max winds of 100 mph and was on the ground for 8.7 miles.