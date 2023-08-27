National Cinema Day: How to get a $4 movie ticket in Metro Detroit on Sunday

Movie theaters across the country are offering discounted tickets and snacks to attract moviegoers on National Cinema Day.

Movie theater chains like MJR, Emagine, AMC, and Regal, are offering $4 movie tickets on Sunday, Aug. 27, during the second annual National Cinema Day event. Tickets will cost $4 all day long, no matter the format.

When is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is an all-day event that is held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Where can I buy a $4 movie ticket?

You can buy a ticket online at your theater’s website, or right at the box office. Emagine Theatres, MJR Theatres, AMC Cinemas, and Regal Cinemas are all participating.

The links below will take you to the theaters’ websites where you can check showtimes and buy tickets:

What movies will be playing on National Cinema Day?

If you haven’t done “Barbenheimer” yet -- this is your chance. That’s when you see “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” one right after the other.

Movies currently playing in theaters include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Blue Beetle,” “Gran Turismo,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Retribution,” “Strays,” “Talk to Me,” “The Hill,” “Asteroid City,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Haunted Mansion,” and more.

Some theaters are also playing classic movies like “Jurassic Park” or “Spaceballs.” You’ll have to check your local theater’s website to find out what’s playing near you.

