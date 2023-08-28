Community raises funds to replace stolen mobility trike for Roseville man with disabilities

A crime of opportunity in Roseville robs a man with special needs of a critical piece of equipment he uses to get around.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A custom-made tricycle for a man with disabilities was stolen from a Roseville home Thursday (Aug. 24).

It was a crime of opportunity. While one person showed the worst in people, many more are showing the best in people to help the family.

Devin Morris, 22, has spina bifida, resulting in nine surgeries and other health problems. It’s difficult for him to walk. The one thing that keeps his legs pumping is his one form of exercise is his trike, which was made specifically for him.

“It is his only form of exercise. It is his freedom, his mobility,” said his mother, Ena Morris. “He goes to the store, rides up and down the street. He can’t drive a car, it gives him freedom.

The family woke up Thursday to find that Devin’s bike was not in its secure, special place. It had been stolen.

While stealing a bike that is clearly made for someone with special needs can showcase the worst in people, in less than a week, people have donated enough money to buy Devin a new bike, showing the best in many more.