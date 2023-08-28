How to get free delivery from Little Caesars the next 2 weeks (until Sept. 10)

Customers who order Little Caesars pizza over the next two weeks can get free delivery and no added fees.

Little Caesars is celebrating the start of football season with a deal that runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10. Any orders placed through the Little Caesars app or at LittleCaesars.com will have no delivery charge, no additional service fee, and no small order fee.

This is the second season for Little Caesars as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

“Little Caesars is the industry leader in value,” Little Caesars Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton said. “We’re always looking for new ways for our guests to save, and since delivery and the NFL go hand-in-hand, this is the perfect deal for football fans and pizza lovers alike.”

The company is also bringing back the Pizza!Pizza! Pregame, which means fans who order during the game are entered to win prizes or perks, including a grand prize drawing for a trip to the Super Bowl. To enter, place an order from one hour before kickoff to three hours after the start of any NFL games.