Plans for new grocery store are forming in Detroit’s Historic North End

Plans for a new grocery store are taking place in Detroit's historic north end.

DETROIT – Detroit People’s Food Co-op will not be an ordinary market. Organizers say it will be full-service, member-owned, and community-based.

“We’ve lost grocery stores during the pandemic,” said Syri Simpson.

She lives two blocks from the new grocery store site.

Contractors are busy building the new grocery store at Woodward Avenue and Euclid Street.

“I am very excited,” said Norma Heath.

Detroit People’s Food Co-op is an African American-led community-owned grocery initiative.

It will be the anchor store in a new development called the Detroit Food Commons.

Organizers and supporters said the market will help improve access to healthy food options, especially in predominately Black and low-income communities.

“Another Black-owned business, you know who is not excited about that,” said Shari Warren. “As well as a grocery store in an area where we don’t have a lot. A lot of grocery stores and so many different communities are food deserts now.”

Detroit People’s Food Co-op was the recent recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Motor City Match program.

The grant is helping the project and its member-owners’ vision come to life.

“It’s our goal not only to offer affordable, healthy, and culturally relevant foods but also to stand strong in the movement for Black food sovereignty,” said Board President Lanay Gilbert as she received the grant award recently.

Some neighbors said they’d remain optimistic about the possibilities with Detroit People’s Food Co-op.

“Any business opening up in this neighborhood is a benefit to the neighborhood, and its success is even more beneficial,” Simpson said.

The grocery store will offer a range of products, according to investors.

They said there would be locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, health and beauty items, and a deli, among other things.

The Detroit People’s Food Co-op will be located at 8324 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202.

Organizers said the store is expected to open sometime in the first half of 2024.