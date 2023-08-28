74º
Woman detained in fatal shooting of man on Detroit’s west side

Police said shooting is an active investigation

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The shooting happened on Greefield Road, near Pembroke Avenue.

DETROIT – A woman was detained for her connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Detroit.

The shooting occurred on Greenfield Road north of Pembroke Avenue between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads on the city’s west side.

We have a lot of unknowns in this situation, but police said a man had died, and one person was in custody.

“One individual was discovered fatally shot, and we have a person of interest that we’re speaking with,” said Kimberly Blackwell.

Blackwell from the Detroit Police Department said they are still trying to identify the body.

“We’re still trying to identify the victim and obviously contact their family before we release any further information,” Blackwell said.

Police said they got the call around 7:40 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28), and once they arrived in the area, they found the victim dead near the back of somebody’s home.

“We have a person of interest that we’re speaking with,” Blackwell said.

Police detained the woman in her 50s in connection to the crime, but now officials aren’t saying exactly what that connection was.

“Still trying to figure that out, unfortunately,” Blackwell said. “Any additional information or if there are any witnesses or folks that have information, we would greatly appreciate it.”

Police are saying the shooting is an active investigation. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

