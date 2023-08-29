Detroit police seeks Metropolitan West Village burglary suspect

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary that occurred in Detroit’s Jefferson Corridor.

According to authorities, the break-in took place just before 11 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24) at Metropolitan West Village, located near the intersection of Agnes and Parker streets. Police said the suspect broke into the store and stole merchandise.

