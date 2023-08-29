Monroe County animal dealer accused of violating Endangered Species Act to surrender 100+ animals

Photo reportedly used to promote the sale of a baby ring-tailed lemur.

TEMPERENCE, Mich. – Nearly 150 animals will be surrendered by a Monroe County man accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

According to authorities, the Justice Department has entered an agreement with Zachery Keeler, with Even Keel Exotics LCC, to resolve the allegations.

The complaint alleges Keeler violated the ESA by separating a baby ring-tailed lemur from its mother to interact with the public and by attempting to sell the baby for $3,500. It also claims he failed to provide potable water, safe and sanitary conditions and facilities for his animals, or access to Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.

“The Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act are important tools in protecting our most vulnerable species,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim. “Even Keel Exotics violated requirements for minimum care of the animals in its possession, failed to provide required access to inspectors and illegally harmed a baby lemur, a protected endangered species.”

Keeler will surrender nearly 150 animals, including ring-tailed lemurs, kinkajous, wallabies, porcupines, foxes, prairie dogs and ground squirrels. He also reportedly has agreed to never buy, sell or engage in commerce related to animals regulated under the AWA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture investigated the complaint and removed the animals from the Even Keel Exotics facility.