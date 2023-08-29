Morning 4: New COVID variant identified in Michigan, few other places around the world -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan had at least 1 of 9 known global cases of new COVID variant BA.2.86

A newer COVID-19 variant that has only been identified in a few countries has made its way to the U.S., and at least one of the few cases was recorded in Michigan.

In their weekly COVID data update published on Aug. 22, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that the BA.2.86 variant was “recently identified in Michigan.” The variant, believed to branch off of the BA.2 Omicron variant, is of particular concern due to its “multiple genetic differences from previous versions” of COVID, health officials say.

Updated list: Florida evacuation list by county, zone for Hurricane Idalia, emergency info

Hurricane Idalia is projected to bring dangerous winds and flooding to the Florida Gulf Coast this week, with some evacuation orders in place for coastal communities.

The center of Idalia is forecast to reach the Gulf Coast of Florida as “an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday,” and then move over the peninsula blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

Where Michigan ranks in my updated formula for top college football programs

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: Over the past several years, I’ve developed a custom formula to help me quantify where Michigan ranks among college football programs since Jim Harbaugh returned in 2015.

It’s nothing fancy. I factor in overall winning percentage, conference championships, College Football Playoff appearances, etc. Teams are knocked for losing seasons and rewarded for double-digit wins. Conferences are weighted -- in other words, Alabama gets more points for winning the SEC than Utah does for winning the Pac-12.

Innocent bystander killed in Detroit shootout remembered as sweet, lovable young woman

Loved ones gathered Monday in Detroit to remember and honor Alexandria Johnson, a young woman recently killed by a stray bullet fired during a shootout.

