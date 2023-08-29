Updated list: Florida evacuation list by county, zone for Hurricane Idalia, emergency info

Hurricane Idalia is projected to bring dangerous winds and flooding to the Florida Gulf Coast this week, with some evacuation orders in place for coastal communities.

Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast to prepare for a storm that the National Hurricane Center projected could have sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph). That would make it a Category 3 hurricane — a potentially big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

The center of Idalia is forecast to reach the Gulf Coast of Florida as “an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday,” and then move over the peninsula blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

Hurricane Idalia evacuation information

All Florida coastal counties and counties are susceptible to storm surge and most have designated evacuation zones. Use the mapping tool above to search by address and determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone.

Evacuation Zones - to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone

Evacuation Orders - View Florida county evacuation orders Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for: Citrus County Zone A Dixie County Gulf County (Indian Pass & low lying areas) Hillsborough County (Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas) Lafayette County (all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county) Levy County Manatee County Marion County Pasco County Pinellas County Sumter County Suwannee County Taylor County Find full list of evacuation orders at every level in Florida right here



Read More About Evacuation Zones - learn more about designated evacuation zones, which counties have them and which don't, how flood zones are factored into evacuations, and evacuation orders

Hurricane Idalia shelters and openings

Please go to Summary Shelter Information for currently open general and special needs shelters within the State of Florida. For information from your county Emergency Management program regarding shelter preparedness and lists of potential shelters that may be opened, please visit Shelter Information Index and choose your county. View Open Shelters on a map.

Special Needs Assistance

If you know or care for an individual with access or functional needs, such as a medical condition that requires assistance but not hospitalization, it is important that you pre-register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry.

For more Special Needs Sheltering detailed Information here.

State Assistance Information Line: 1-800-342-3557

Emergency management plans

While living in and visiting Florida offers many benefits and advantages, it is important to keep in mind severe weather hazards and potential threats. Every family and business should have predefined emergency plans and always keep an emergency supply kit ready and stocked.

Each Florida county has a designated emergency management program, and residents, businesses, and visitors should also visit their county’s emergency management for the most up-to-date and locally significant information.

Useful apps and links for Florida residents

