Police seek driver resposible in fatal Chesterfield Township hit-and-run

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

A 42-year-old man was found dead on Aug. 23, 2023 after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield Township. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that closed Cotton Road between Waterside Drive and Donner Road Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning.

Officers with the Chesterfield police were called to the I-94 overpass near Cotton Road after someone reported seeing someone lying in a grassy area. Police said they found a 42-year-old man from Chesterfield Township dead at the scene. They believe he was struck between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the vehicle that hit the man was a 2017-21 black Jeep Grand Cherokee. It would likely have damage on the right passenger side, by the headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3829.

