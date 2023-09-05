Suspect identified in fatal Chesterfield Township hit-and-run

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Chesterfield Township on Aug. 29, 2023.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in a deadly Aug. 29 hit-and-run that closed Cotton Road between Waterside Drive and Donner Road for several hours.

Officers with the Chesterfield police were called to the I-94 overpass near Cotton Road after someone reported seeing someone lying in a grassy area. Police said they found a 42-year-old man from Chesterfield Township dead at the scene.

Police confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 5, that a suspect has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. They thanked the public for getting involved and submitting tips to the department.

Criminal charges will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3829.