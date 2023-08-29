Redford Township police seeks missing woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are looking for a missing at-risk woman.

According to authorities, Lashon Blackwell was last seen Monday (Aug. 28) near the intersection of Puritan and Salem at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said Blackwell suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Lashon Blackwell Details Age 41 years old Height 5 feet, 4 inches Weight 235 pounds Hair Black, braided

She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Lashon Blackwell or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.

