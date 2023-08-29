Redford Township police seeks missing woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are looking for a missing at-risk woman.
According to authorities, Lashon Blackwell was last seen Monday (Aug. 28) near the intersection of Puritan and Salem at about 8:30 a.m.
Police said Blackwell suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
|Lashon Blackwell
|Details
|Age
|41 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 4 inches
|Weight
|235 pounds
|Hair
|Black, braided
She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and black pants.
Anyone who has seen Lashon Blackwell or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.
