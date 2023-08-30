Clinton Township man arrested for alleged possession of child sexually abuse material

Gene Michael Fechser, 52, from Clinton Township, was arrested without incident for alleged possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM).

Gene Michael Fechser, 52, from Clinton Township, was arrested without incident for alleged possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM).

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Mace Unit received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating numerous CSAM videos and images being downloaded.

The tips led the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement and the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) Detectives to an address in Clinton Township.

A search warrant was executed at the address where they seized electronic evidence, including a cell phone, a laptop, a thumb drive, and two microSD cards.

The 52-year-old man was taken into custody and was charged with three counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material, aggravated possession, and three counts of computers using to commit crime.

Fecher was charged on Wednesday (Aug. 30) and was given a $20,000 personal bond.