‘I am alive’: Reverend Dr. Malik Shabazz is recovering from massive heart attack

After suffering a massive heart attack, Reverend Dr. Malik Shabazz, known for supporting essential causes, now has to focus on the most important one of all, which is his own health.

Shabazz told Local 4 that he is already making big plans for the future. But his survival could almost be considered miraculous as reports indicated that his heart stopped for 45 minutes, with less than 1% of people surviving those conditions.

“Forgive the tears,” said Shabazz. “I can’t help it. I am alive.”

Shabazz is alive after suffering a massive heart attack on June 26.

“The impact was so serious that his heart stopped for 45 minutes,” said Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Kyle Miletic of Henry Ford Hospital. “He was given CPR for that entire time.”

The function of his heart was destroyed as doctors say it will never pump again.

“Fewer than 1% of people who have CPR for that long survive,” Miletic said.

Detroit EMS got right to Shabazz and began CPR. The team at Henry Ford Hospital continued with CPR even after 45 minutes.

“They didn’t give up,” Shabazz said. “That is the real spirit of Detroit.”

Miletic implanted a device called the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) into Shabazz. It is a battery-operated device that does all of the work for his heart.

Shabazz said he had collapsed at home, and days later, he woke up at Henry Ford Hospital.

“My wife laid her head on my chest and was rubbing my chest and begging me not to go,” Shabazz said. “Begging me to come back and not to leave her.”

Fewer than 4,000 LVAD devices are implanted every year. Miletic believes they are under-utilized.

“There were literally hundreds of medics at his care, and every single one of them performed a fantastic job and got him back to where he was,” Miletic said. “And I’m really proud of that.”

“Everybody does not get a $100,000 heart,” Shabazz said. “I am a blessed man.”