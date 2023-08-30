Men involved in jewelry theft, pepper spraying MJ Diamonds, Macy’s employees in Oakland County arrested

The men who stole jewelry while pepper spraying employees at MJ Diamonds and Macy’s in Oakland County have been arrested.

Officials say two men wearing surgical masks used hammers to smash jewelry displays, steal jewelry, and pepper spray employees at MJ Diamonds inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet in Oakland County before fleeing on foot toward the freeway.

The incident occurred Friday (Aug. 11) at 4:30 p.m.

During the initial investigation, police, while aiding the three pepper-sprayed victims, revealed that the suspects might have used a black Kia Soul to flee the area.

Police said the vehicle belonged to Aguilar-Mondaca, and after further investigation, it was believed that the men had visited Great Lakes Crossing Outlets just two days prior.

On Thursday (Aug. 24) at 5:42 p.m., members of the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force conducted surveillance in the area of the Oakland Mall to locate a vehicle associated with the robbery in Auburn Hills.

Officials observed three men wearing masks entering Macy’s at Oakland Mall. Their vehicle, the black Kia Soul, headed to I-75 North before turning on its hazard lights and parking on the shoulder across the lot from the entrance of Macy’s.

Police say the three men entered the jewelry counter, sprayed employees with pepper spray, and then used hammers to break the display case glass before stealing the jewelry.

The men exited the store, ran across the parking lot, and jumped the freeway fence into their vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder.

Members of the FBI task force and the Troy Police Department were able to stop the vehicle and arrest all four men who were involved.

Police say the stolen jewelry, cash, and other evidence connected with the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets robbery were recovered.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday (Aug. 26) charged:

Hernan Parraquez-Mondaca with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of felonious assault, and two counts of malicious destruction of property

Michael Aguilar-Mondaca with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of felonious assault, and two counts of malicious destruction of property

Sandrino Rojas-Palma with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of felonious assault, and two counts of malicious destruction of property

Nicholas Caceres-Henriquez with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of malicious destruction of property

4 (WDIV)

Each count of armed robbery is a felony and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Each count of felonious assault is a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Each count of malicious destruction of property is a felony and carries the maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or three times the value of damaged property.