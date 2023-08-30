Parents will finally see report into what happened during Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – After nearly two years, the Oxford community will have a third-party investigation into what happened the day of and leading up to the shooting at the high school, which killed four students.

Still, questions linger about the contract the district entered into for this report and whether all findings will be included.

Tuesday (Aug. 29) night, in a special meeting, the board met to consider a letter of understanding from the law firm it hired and the company used to conduct the third-party report.

Ultimately, they wanted more than what was put in front of them, including more information on the scope of the investigation.

Multiple board members expressed concerns over how the contract was structured for the report, going so far as to consider an outside legal opinion.

Former School Board President Tom Donnelly, who resigned during this process, addressed the board.

“I fought like hell to see this was done right,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly told the board members he’d already offered to discuss decisions that were made and then told them to read their emails.

Parents are concerned whatever is presented will not include all findings, especially those that are critical of the district.

“You’ve had parents here for a year and a half screaming about the integrity of this report,” said parent Andrea Jones.

The school board was told by its lawyer that the report will be released on or before Oct. 30. It will be released to the public and board simultaneously.