3 teens who stole over $1K worth of prescription drugs from Pontiac drug store charged with robbery

2 teens confessed to their roles in the robbery

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Three teenagers who stole over $1,000 worth of prescription cough syrup from a Pontiac drug store were charged with robbery. (Pixabay)

The teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, were arrested shortly after robbing the Rite Aid Pharmacy in the 1186 block of Baldwin Avenue on Tuesday (Aug. 29) at 10:45 a.m.

With the 16-year-old carrying a handgun, officials say the teenagers jumped over the pharmacy counter and took multiple prescription medication bottles before leaving the store.

The teenagers were arrested shortly after the incident, and the handgun, a 9mm revolver, was found in a backpack the 16-year-old had along with the medication.

“Violent crime will not be tolerated, regardless of the age of the perpetrator,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Age and crime-appropriate charges will be vigorously sought. We must hold to account anyone that illegally carries or illegally uses a firearm, especially in the furtherance of other crimes.”

Police said two of the teenagers confessed to their roles in the robbery, while the third refused to talk to detectives.

